DES MOINES — COVID Recovery Iowa believes a quarantine valentine is still a valentine and wants to help Iowans celebrate Valentine’s Day safely by offering Cupid Grams, a selection of six “pandemic themed” Valentine’s Day postcards that are mailed by COVID Recovery Iowa staff. The postcards have sayings like: Social Distance Makes the Heart Grow Fonder or Be My Quarantine Valentine.
People of all ages are encouraged to sign up today for the free service on the COVID Recovery Iowa Facebook page by clicking Book Now. Once there, they can choose a postcard and enter their recipient’s information. COVID Recovery Iowa will take care of mailing and postage. The cards are mailed out on February 9th to ensure delivery by February 14th.
“There is a special significance around Valentine’s Day and Iowans are committed to celebrating friends and loved ones, even if that means having to alter it during the pandemic. We’ve made it safe and easy for everyone by offering Cupid Grams. Social connections during this pandemic are still vital to mental health and well being,” said Karen Hyatt, Emergency Mental Health specialist.
COVID Recovery Iowa is for anyone who has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and living in the aftermath of the derecho. The program offers free and confidential virtual counseling, support groups, personal support, fun activities and referrals.
Iowans in need of personal support can contact the Iowa Concern Hotline at 800-447-1985 (24/7) go to covidrecoveryiowa.org, or call the Iowa Warm Line 844-775-9276 between the hours of Noon and 10 p.m. A Spanish line is also available at 531-800-3687.
COVID Recovery Iowa can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.