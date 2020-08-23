COVID virus curtails some plans for local service club

Oelwein Lions enjoyed their first meeting since March at the Lions shelter in Oelwein City Park on Aug. 17. Circumstances may have changed events, but the Larson family of Oregon is still supporting the Oelwein Lions.
President Lion Katy Solsma presented a check by Lion Royce King from his nephew Walt Larson. Walt is the son of former Lion Jim Larson and has supported the Oelwein Lions each year at the time of Lions White Cane Days. Because of COVID-19, the Lions will not be doing White Cane Days this fall and Walt will not be flying to Oelwein, but he still wanted to give his contribution to the Lions Club.
Discussion at the meeting was on events that the Lions will be changing. One event is the annual HOOT Halloween party; the Lions will do something, but not the traditional HOOT party.
The Lions are currently holding their pie, soup, cookie and coffee sales, which they have done in the past. Orders will be taken through Wednesday, Aug. 26 with delivery on Saturday, Sept. 12. If you have been missed and would like to order, call Lion Janet at 283-2941.
Another question asked of the Lions, “Are you doing the Kidsight screening this fall”? As of now the Lions will wait and see what happens with the schools when they open but plans are to do the screening in the spring of 2021 hoping that the virus will be controlled by then.
Club members have been able to do some screening for hearing aids and glasses, so if you need us we are here, says Solsma.
Thanks to the Oelwein community for support of the Lions, who will continue to the best of their ability to SERVE in anyway they can.