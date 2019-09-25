OELWEIN – Cynthia Lundry was hostess to The Sorority Sisters at a 12:30 p.m. luncheon Monday. For the occasion, the table was decorated with a centerpiece and place settings carrying out the fall motif.
Following the meal, the hostess gave a program on a cancer walk, “Race for the Cure,” she had taken in 2005. She walked with her sister, Anne, from Denver, Colo., and her own daughters, Diane and Melissa, and an Oelwein friend, Barb Geilenfeld.
The three-day walk took place in Chicago. Souvenirs of the walk included photos of the local participants and highlights of the event and a book about a previous walk. It was noted that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The hostess also shared pictures of past sorority meetings and gatherings which included former members.
Schedules for meetings for the 2019-2020 year were distributed.
Secret sister gifts and cards went to Sheila Bryan, Ellen Howard, Marlene Kudrna and Kaye Frazer.
The next meeting will be Oct. 14 with Bonnie Elliott.