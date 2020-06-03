Adventureland is ready to open in a safe manner for some summer fun. Oelwein Dollars for Scholars is happy to announce that Community Bank of Oelwein is teaming up with the organization to again make discount Adventureland tickets available to all. Adventureland discount tickets can be purchased throughout the summer until sold out at Community Bank of Oelwein.
Any resident, not just Community Bank customers, can purchase these admission tickets. All proceeds will go to support Oelwein Dollars for Scholars. While discounted tickets may be available other places, note that Community Bank generously has the profits going directly back into the Oelwein community to help students.
Buying tickets at Adventureland park would cost $48 per ticket. If you purchase them ahead of time in Oelwein at Community Bank, all tickets are only $41 apiece. That’s a great saving of $7 per admission. If purchasing in a large number, make sure to request them in plenty of time ahead of the planned trip, so the amount needed can be ordered if necessary.
These tickets can be used throughout the 2020 season. Check the Adventureland website, www.adventurelandresort.com for latest scheduling information and announcements. Each ticket purchased saves a family money for a fun activity and at the same time, supports area graduates through Oelwein Dollars for Scholars.