Area residents who enjoy documentaries may want to take in a new release at The Grand Theatre this weekend.
The film “Pray: The Story of Patrick Peyton” is an inspiring documentary about a poor and uneducated Irish immigrant who sets sail for America in 1928 with nothing but his faith and dreams of becoming a millionaire.
Unable to find work upon arriving in Pennsylvania, Peyton accepts a position as a janitor at a cathedral, where his long lost desire to become a priest is rekindled and the course of his life changes forever. But as he nears his ordination he is stricken with tuberculosis and sinks into despair as he fears certain death.
He takes advice from his mentor who delivers the simple message to pray. His fervent prayers to Mary, the mother of Christ, are answered as he experiences a miraculous recovery. In deepest gratitude he dedicates his life to telling all the world of the power of prayer, encouraging families everywhere to bring prayer into their homes.
His true story takes him to Hollywood and beyond, where he convinces movie stars to help him spread the message. The story of Father Peyton is about a tireless missionary, an unlikely hero and one of the greatest advocates for family prayer.
The film opens Friday, Oct. 16 at The Grand Theatre in downtown Oelwein. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday. The theatre is closed Mondays and Tuesdays due to low attendance at this time.