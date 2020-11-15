Oelwein Dollars for Scholars is currently sponsoring a Pampered Chef sale to raise scholarship funds for graduating OCHS seniors. This fundraiser is especially important this year as other types of fundraisers are limited as a caution to the students and public during this pandemic.
Orders may be placed with participating high school seniors or directly online. Ordering online is quick and easy and orders will be shipped directly to you as soon as they are received. To order online use the link www.pamperedchef.com/party/oelweindfs1101.
All orders are due by Dec. 1, and will be back in time for Christmas. Anyone with questions may call Dollars for Scholars Board members Rose Ubben, 319-830-2441 or Heidi Roete, 319-283-0302. Think of getting a great Christmas gift for someone, a needed item for your kitchen and supporting Oelwein Dollars for Scholars at the same time.