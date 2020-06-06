WESTGATE — Don Nauholz will be celebrating his 90th on June 18. He was born on that date in 1930 in Westgate to Herman and Clara Bartz Nauholz. After serving in the Korean War, he returned to his hometown and married Shirley Dumpman on June 10, 1956. Don farmed 43 years and for 41 years he also had a truck for hauling crushed rock.
Don’s family includes his wife and three children, Ken, deceased, Sharon (Scott) Kern of Traer and John (Melissa) of Cedar Rapids, along with eight grandchildren, Hannah Kern (Daniel) Holaday, Atlantic, Abraham, Jeremiah, Rachel, Elijah Kern, Traer, Grace, Faith, Timothy Nauholz, Cedar Rapids, and one great-granddaughter, Grace Holaday of Atlantic.
A card shower is planned to honor Don on this milestone. Birthday greetings and favorite memories may be sent to him at 215 Olive St., Westgate, IA 50681.