Donna Harvey honored for commitment to older Iowans

NE IOWA — Donna Harvey, CEO of Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A), has been named the winner of the 2020 Betty Grandquist Lifetime Achievement Award by the Iowa Department on Aging and Iowa Commission on Aging.
The award, named for former Department Director and Commissioner Betty Grandquist, identifies and recognizes an Iowan who has dedicated a portion of their personal or professional life to achieving excellence in the fields of aging or disability or has made significant contributions to promoting independence and enhancing the quality of life among older Iowans and Iowans with disabilities.
Harvey has served as the CEO of NEI3A since October 2016. She previously served as the director of the Iowa Department on Aging from January 2011 until joining NEI3A.
Before her appointment to Iowa Department on Aging, she was the executive director of Hawkeye Valley Area Agency on Aging from 1987 to January 2011. Her past experience also includes director of the Iowa Northland Regional Transit Commission and assistant director of Adults Incorporated (North Star Community Services).
Harvey has been active on all levels of the aging network in various roles, including service on several national organizations such as the: current vice president and was previously president of the n4a Board of Directors, past treasurer of Advancing States, formerly known as the National Association of States United for Aging and Disabilities (NASUAD), and a member of the National Rural Health and Human Services Committee.
Harvey was a delegate to the 2005 White House Conference on Aging. Her national presence includes testifying before multiple Committees at the federal level dealing with Aging, Judiciary, and HHS Appropriations. She is a certified leadership trainer with Civitan International, has served on many local community boards and volunteer service organizations, and was vital in establishing the Northeast Iowa Stroke Association and the Northeast Iowa Head Injury Association.
"After a lengthy career, both in the public and non-profit sector, Donna Harvey is retiring at the end of this year. She has been a steadfast, lifelong champion of older individuals and adults with disabilities," said Mike Donohue, CEO of NEI3A. "Donna has been a devoted advocate for those served through the collective work of the aging industry. She has left an indelible mark on the industry, and her beneficial impact on the senior service delivery system to all Iowans will serve us well into the future."
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa and is one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa. With a mission of empowering older individuals to age with dignity and independence, NEI3A strives to improve older Iowans' lives, their caregivers, and their communities by providing information, services, and supports to enable aging at home. For more information, visit www.nei3a.org.