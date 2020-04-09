Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) announced that Donna Harvey, the agency’s CEO, has decided to retire effective Dec. 31, 2020. NEI3A’s Board of Directors will be conducting a search for Harvey’s replacement.
Harvey moved to the Waterloo area in February 1983 and has served four different nonprofits supporting elders and persons with disabilities to remain independent. From January 2011 until her return to become CEO of the NEI3A in October 2016, she served as the director of the Iowa Department on Aging as an appointee of Governor Terry Branstad.
Harvey shared that this decision comes with mixed emotions, “Having worked within the aging network serving older persons for nearly 40 years with great staff, volunteers, and partners — that is the difficult part. But being able to spend time with my husband, family, and friends, and traveling in our motorhome, offsets some of the loss I will feel as I move to this new chapter. NEI3A is an awesome organization full of great staff doing great things, and I know they will continue their mission for many years to come!”
Jean Maddux, Board of Director President, shared that a Search Committee is being formed and will begin the process to have a new CEO in place before Harvey departs.
“Our Board of Directors are committed to continuing the excellent, high standard of leadership Donna Harvey has provided to NEI3A and our community and state,” stated Maddux. “Throughout her 40 years serving older individuals, Donna has been a mentor to many and a strong influence on providing services to help keep individuals independent as they age. The Board would like to thank Donna for all she has done in the aging network.”
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa and is one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa. With a mission of empowering older individuals to age with dignity and independence, NEI3A strives to improve the lives of older Iowans, their caregivers, and their communities by providing information, services and supports to enable aging at home. For more information, visit www.nei3a.org.