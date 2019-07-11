MAYNARD — Seventeen West Central Senior Citizens met Tuesday, July 9, for socializing and cards at the Maynard Community Hall. President Steve Kaune led the Pledge of Allegiance and minutes were approved from the July 2 meeting.
During an afternoon of 500 card games, Dorothy Wehling and Ray Wehling had the high scores.
Betty Wittenburg was the host. Next week’s host will be Lila Grummitt.
The West Central Senior Citizens meet at noon each Tuesday at the Maynard Community Hall. New members and guests are always welcome.