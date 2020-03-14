FAYETTE — A 95th birthday card shower will be held for Dorothy Teepe Wedemeier Miller for her March 29th birthday.
Dorothy was born to Barney and Clara (Barth) Teepe on March 29, 1925 in Donnan, Iowa. She was raised with three brothers. Dorothy attended Donnan School through the eighth grade. She then worked as a “hired girl,” meeting and then marrying her first husband, Otto Wedemeier, Jr. They had one daughter, Mary Jane. Otto passed away on Oct. 20, 1960. She then married Lowell Miller on March 5, 1969. He passed away on March 31, 2005. Throughout her life she worked as a farm wife, worked in the Upper Iowa cafeteria, and ran Lowell’s Lounge.
Dorothy has greatly enjoyed gardening, her flowers, the cabin at the river, cross stitching, painting and ceramics.
Due to illnesses, an open house will be held at a later time. Please join her family in celebrating her birthday by sending a card to: Dorothy Miller, Apt. 8, 98 Bolger Dr., Fayette, IA 52142.