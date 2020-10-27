Dr. Darwin Jack celebrating 99th with card shower

OELWEIN — Dr. Darwin Jack will celebrate his 99th birthday on Monday, Nov. 2. Due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, a card shower is planned to honor him.
Dr. Jack and his late wife Mary came to Oelwein in 1951, where he set up a practice with Dr. Robert Jaggard on East Charles Street. Over the next 60 years or more, Dr. Jack served medical needs in the Oelwein community, including bringing approximately 3,500 babies into the world.
After retiring from general practice, Dr. Jack continued to serve as a medical advisor at Oelwein Health Care Center into his 90’s.
Dr. Jack is a veteran of World War II and lifetime member of the American Legion. He is also a longtime member of the Oelwein Lions Club, where he still volunteers his time for the Lions sight saving program, preparing donated eyeglasses for shipment to underprivileged areas around the globe.
His family includes two sons, Ed and Tim and their families. Dr. Jack enjoys going to dinner with friends. His favorite meal is a good Swiss steak or a hearty breakfast.
Birthday greetings and favorite memories can be sent to Darwin Jack at 109 Hillside Dr. E., Oelwein, Iowa 50662.