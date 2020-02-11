Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DES MOINES — The following local students have been named to the Deans’ List at Drake University.

To be eligible for the deans’ list, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2019 semester at Drake.

Students are listed alphabetically by hometowns.

Elgin — Callie Lembke

Fairbank — Hanna Risse

Independence — Mackenzie Hupke

Sumner — Julia Buchholz

Waucoma — Stephanie Martin

Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools.

Tags