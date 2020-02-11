DES MOINES — The following local students have been named to the Deans’ List at Drake University.
To be eligible for the deans’ list, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2019 semester at Drake.
Students are listed alphabetically by hometowns.
Elgin — Callie Lembke
Fairbank — Hanna Risse
Independence — Mackenzie Hupke
Sumner — Julia Buchholz
Waucoma — Stephanie Martin
Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools.