Dresden Plate Friendship quilt new addition at Wilder Memorial Museum

We have a beautiful ray of sunshine at the museum in the form of a brilliant yellow Dresden Plate Friendship pattern quilt made by members of the Ladies Industrial Club (LIC) in the rural area of Strawberry Point (Clayton County) and Lamont (Buchanan County), Iowa. The date sewn on the quilt is 1936 and was most likely worked on some time before the completed date. Mary Jo Bush was the proud owner of the quilt which she donated to the museum.
Mary Jo writes: “I had the good fortune of growing up with most of the ladies who were members of the LIC and remember going to the meetings with my mother, Vera Bush. It was almost a family affair as, along with my mother, both of my grandmothers, Edna Ehler and Lottie Bush made blocks for the quilt. Also, my aunt, Naomi Talcott and my great grandmother contributed blocks to the quilt. This is very special to me since I never met my great grandmother, Tena Ehler, who passed before I was born. I remember the ladies would meet in the homes of the hosts whose houses were large enough to hold the large quilt frame and the members, and sometimes they would meet in the local churches in Lamont. These lively social gatherings were very important in those days and, of course, there was always abundant homemade food and refreshments which were of interest to me as a little girl.”
The quilt measures 82” in length and 64” in width, with an 8” border surrounding it. The following ladies each made and signed their block: Left row: Laura Colton, Bess Seedorff, Luella Trumblee, Rose Colton, and Emma Harkin. 2nd row: Vera Bush, Edna Ehler (Corr. Sec.), Alice Cumberland (Pres. 1936), Helen Hamlett (Sec.), and Tena Ehler. 3rd Row: Marcella Kortenkamp, Mayme Lucery (Press Corr.), Mable Dodge (Vice Pres.), Blanch Oelrich (Treas.), and Ella Downer. Right row: Naomi Talcott, Lottie Bush, Bessie Fry, Bertha Dunsmoor, and Mildred Cumberland.
There are many talented people who enjoy quilting and I hope they read this article and make a date to come and tour at the museum to see not only this quilt but several others.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is located at 123 W. Mission Street, Strawberry Point. It opens for the summer on Saturday, May 29. Museum visitor hours will be Sunday – Thursday, 1-4 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guided tours may be scheduled at other times by calling 563-933-4615.