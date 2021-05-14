Duane Franks presented Quilt Of Valor

WADENA — Garrieth “Butch” and Jan Franks of Oelwein and Andy and Crystal Gassman and family Tayla and Jackson of Big Lake, Minnesota, hosted a Quilt Of Valor presentation and reception for Duane Franks, now of Waukon, on Saturday, April 24.
Family and friends were invited to the American Legion Hall at Wadena, where Jan Franks, Quilt Of Valor volunteer, greeted the attendees and provided information about the Quilt Of Valor’s history and purpose.
With Duane’s immediate family assisting, Jan awarded a beautiful, patriotic Quilt Of Valor to Duane as an expression of gratitude and thanks for his military service, sacrifice, and valor in serving our nation and its people.
Jan pieced the Villa Rose-Honor quilt with Marleen Gould as its quilter. In addition to the quilt, Jan presented Duane with a certificate of appreciation and an honor card.
Duane Franks, formerly of Wadena, entered the United States Army in 1965. He received basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and First Class Hawk Missile Fire Control Crewman training at Fort Bliss, Texas. Duane was deployed to the 7th Army Training Base in Grafenwohr, Germany with the duty assignment of Electronic Missile Maintenance. Sergeant Franks was honorably discharged in 1967, and is a proud member of the Wadena American Legion Post 631.