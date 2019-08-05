DUBUQUE — The Dubuque Museum of Art will mark the closing weeks of summer and its current exhibits with two free community events in August.
The 2nd annual Family Art Carnival will be noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, on 7th Street in front of the museum. It will feature both indoor and outdoor art activities, an animal petting zoo, and a bouncy house for children.
Admission to the
carnival and museum will be free.
The 4th annual Movie at the Museum will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17, in Washington Park. This year’s featured film will be the Iowa classic “Field of Dreams” (1989), which marks its 30th anniversary this year.
Field of Dreams Ghost Players will be on hand before the film from 7-8:30 p.m. to answer questions.
The movie begins at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.). In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be cancelled.