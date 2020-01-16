WAVERLY — Emily Duff of Volga will perform with the Wartburg College Wind Ensemble during the 2020 Iowa Bandmaster’s Conference.
The Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Craig Hancock, will perform Thursday, May 14, at 5 p.m., at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown. The band will play selections from its spring tour through the Midwest. The performance is free and open to the public.
Private Iowa colleges can apply every other year to perform during the prestigious conference. Only one school is selected biennially through a blind audition based on submitted recordings. The Wind Ensemble was last selected for this coveted spot in 2000. In 2018, the Wind Ensemble was selected to perform as a clinic band during a conference presentation with young conductors.
“It is an honor to be chosen, a dream come true and a fantastic opportunity for the Wind Ensemble, its members and for the college,” Hancock said. “Our alums will be proud, for sure. Some of them were in the band when we played at this conference in 2000, and others have had the opportunity for their groups to perform on this stage.
“Everyone knows the work and dedication it takes to get to this experience. It’s easy to tell someone how great Wartburg College is — it’s another thing to show them. We look forward to showcasing Wartburg students.”
The Wartburg College Wind Ensemble is an auditioned 58-member group made up of the finest of the college’s wind and percussion players. Its members are freshman through seniors and represent nearly every academic area on campus.
Under Hancock’s direction, the Wind Ensemble has traveled the globe from Carnegie Hall to London, Munich, Prague, Tokyo, Beijing, and many points between. Each spring the ensemble tours for a week — two of three years domestically, followed by a month-long international tour in the third year.
The IBA conference is a yearly gathering of Iowa band directors from elementary to college-level ensembles.