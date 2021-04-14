Earth Week Chalk Challenge opens April 16

AMES – Artists of every age may participate in the Earth Week Chalk Challenge beginning Friday, April 16. The contest is meant to encourage everyone to get outside and express their love of nature during Earth Week (April 18-24) through creating chalk drawings.
Contest entries can be submitted by individual artists in youth or adult categories or teams. The challenge is sponsored by Water Rocks!, the award-winning conservation and water quality education program from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Themes for the 2021 Chalk Challenge are:
• Billions of interesting things underground
• Iowa’s wetland biodiversity
• My/Our favorite natural resource is …
The contest runs April 16-25 and is free to enter. Winning entries will be selected by a panel of judges and People’s Choice winners will be selected through voting April 26-29 on the Water Rocks! Facebook page. All winners will be announced April 30. Water Rocks! prize packs will be awarded to the winners.
“We are delighted to partner with the Soil and Water Conservation Society and Artworks Studio in Carroll in producing the contest,” said Staudt. “This contest provides an opportunity for everyone to get outside and enjoy the springtime weather while expressing themselves and their love of the earth in a fun and creative way.”
Details about the contest themes, entry process and timeline and rules are available online at www.waterrocks.org/chalk-challenge
To learn more about Water Rocks! and its youth education and outreach virtual and in-person programs, visit them online.