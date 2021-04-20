East-Central Iowa REC is proud to announce it has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 12 graduating seniors who plan to further their education in a diverse range of programs. Congratulations to these deserving students.
Samantha Adams, North Linn High School – parents: Michelle and Ted Adams, Walker, will attend Kirkwood Community College for Surgical Technician
Amanda Becker, Starmont High School – parent: Janet Becker, Dundee, will attend University of Wisconsin Platteville, for Agriculture Education/Business
Rachel Clayberg, Jesup High School – parents: Kelly and Nate Clayberg, Independence, will attend Coe College for Nursing.
Christina Harrelson, Vinton-Shellsburg High School – parents: Tom and Mary Harrelson, Vinton, will attend University of Northern Iowa for Business Teaching
Kaylee Kleitsch, Wapsie Valley Community High School – parents: Brenda and Richard Kleitsch, Fairbank, will attend Iowa State University for Agriculture and Society
Carter Michels, Dunkerton High School – parents: Christopher and Tiffanie Michels, Fairbank, will attend Iowa State University for Engineering
Lukas Recker, East Buchanan High School – parents: Tim and Kristy Recker, Aurora, will attend Upper Iowa University for Agricultural Business
Rylee Sash, Union High School – parents: MaryJo and Kevin Sash, LaPorte City, will attend Iowa State University for Event and Hospitality Management
Megan Schulte, Benton Community High School – parents: Christopher and Kelly Schulte, Norway, will attend University of Northern Iowa for Communication Sciences and Disorders
Jaden Schwarting, Independence Jr/Sr High School – parents: Tony and Julie Schwarting, Independence, will attend Hawkeye Community College for Nursing
Kennedy Vogt, Center Point-Urbana High School – parent Shaun Vogt, Vinton, will attend University of Northern Iowa for Psychology
Grace Zaugg, Xavier High School – parents: Michelle and Gary Zaugg, Watkins, will attend Colorado State University for Architectural Design
East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative maintains 2,284 miles of distribution power lines, serving 8,985 member-accounts in 11 Iowa counties in Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Fayette, Iowa, Linn, and Tama counties.