Easy homemade ice cream

The trend toward homemade food has grown significantly since the onset of the coronavirus. Families have made an activity out of making meals together and trying new recipes, especially from scratch.
With the hot summer days of late, a nice cool bowl of homemade ice cream would certainly hit the spot. Even if you don’t have an ice cream maker, there is an easy way to make homemade ice cream using kitchen gadgets you probably already have. All you need is a little freezer space, a 9x13 freezer-safe cake pan, a hand electric mixer, and ice cream ingredients.
Start by freezing the empty cake pan. Then, in a bowl, stir 2 cups of heavy whipping cream, 2 cups of half-and-half cream, 1 cup of sugar and 2 teaspoons of vanilla together until the sugar is dissolved.
Pour the mixture into the cold pan and return to the freezer for 20-30 minutes. Once the edges start to turn solid, take the pan out and beat the mixture with a hand mixer. Return to the freezer. Repeat this process every 30 minutes until the ice cream is firmly frozen, after about four mixing sessions.
You can store your finished ice cream in a covered container, but you will probably want to serve it right away with a favorite topping. It’s a sweet way to keep cool.
Recipe courtesy of Taste of Home