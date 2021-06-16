IOWA FALLS — Megan Larsen of Sumner achieved academic success with inclusion on the spring dean’s list at Ellsworth Community College. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester, and had at least a 3.5 grade point average.
One hundred thirty-two students were named to the spring 2021 (January to May) dean’s list at ECC.
