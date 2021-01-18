IOWA FALLS — Megan Larsen of Sumner has earned academic recognition with inclusion on the Ellsworth Community College Fall Dean's List. One hundred thirty-five students were named to the fall 2020 (August to December) dean's list.
To be eligible for the dean's list, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the fall 2020 semester (Note: Developmental courses do not count towards GPA.) Part-time students are not included in this list.
The ECC staff and administration congratulate these students for their academic excellence.
Ellsworth Community College, located in Iowa Falls, is a member of the Iowa Valley Community College District. The District is comprised of Ellsworth Community College, Marshalltown Community College, Iowa Valley Grinnell, and Iowa Valley Continuing Education. The District serves a broad range of students and businesses throughout Central Iowa. For more information, check out the website at ecc.iavalley.edu.