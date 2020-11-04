The Oelwein Middle School congratulates the following students as they have been recognized as Husky PRIDE Award recipients for the first quarter. The Husky PRIDE award is received by eight students each quarter for representing PRIDE in school.
The PRIDE acronym stands for Positive, Responsible, Integrity, Discipline, and Excellence.
The following students have been recognized by the OMS staff as showing these values in school:
5th: Drake Steinlage and Jenna Hershey
6th: Grant Berryman and Isabella Weig
7th: Blake Irvine and Lola Ciesielski
8th: Dylan Hamilton and Caleb Schunk