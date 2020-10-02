ALBIA — Eleanor Corcoran formerly of Hazleton will celebrate her 95th birthday. She was born in Fayette County on Oct. 6, 1925. Eleanor and her late husband George farmed and later operated the Power Clean business in Hazleton for many years. Before moving to Albia earlier this year to be closer to family, Eleanor had been active in St. John Lutheran Church in Fairbank, and at one time had served on the Hazleton City Council.
Her family includes three sons, Loren (Sue) of Albia, Scott of Nevada, and Kurt of Montour, a daughter Lona Bratz of Centerville, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a sister Beverly Gaul of Ethel, Missouri.
Eleanor’s family invites friends and former neighbors to honor her with a card shower to mark this milestone. Birthday greetings and memories may be sent to Eleanor at Homestead Assisted Living, 6592 165 St., Albia, IA 52531.