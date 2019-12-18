Elgin teen becomes Gold Award Girl Scout

Valerie Boleyn, of Elgin, has achieved the Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouts. The Gold Award Girl Scout organized a dance clinic in her community to help build confidence in young girls.
The goal of the dance clinic was to help girls to not only see how fun it is to perform but also to boost in confidence in younger girls. Valerie believes that performing in front of an audience and learning a new dance routine boost young girls’ self-esteem and help them overcome fears.
Just like in dance, practice makes perfect when it comes to developing a strong sense of self. Valerie’s program helped girls build the confidence to take on a challenge while developing positive values as they work together as a team. This event will continue to help girls learn important life skills as the Upper Iowa University dance team carries on this clinic in the future.
A Girl Scout Gold Award project must tackle a broad spectrum of important issues. A Girl Scout who has earned her Gold Award has become a community leader in the truest sense.
About the Girl Scout Gold Award:
Since 1916, Girl Scouts have been making meaningful, sustainable change in their communities and around the world. The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn, acknowledges the power behind each recipient’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others.
The steps to becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout are rooted in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. To achieve this honor, a girl must:
• Choose an issue she cares about
• Investigate everything she can about the issue
• Get help by inviting others to support and take action with her
• Create a plan that achieves sustainable and measurable impact
• Present her plan and get feedback from the Girl Scout council
• Take action to carry out her plan
• Educate and inspire others with what she experienced
• Complete at least 80 hours working on the project.
Through the Girl Scout Program, girls learn to face challenges head-on, embrace failure as a learning opportunity, create lasting relationships, and find dynamic solutions to social issues — all while building the skills and courage they need to take the lead every day and empower themselves for life.