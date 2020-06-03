SIOUX CITY — Morningside College Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Chris Spicer recently announced the 434 students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Ethan D. Wyant of Jesup was among the students named to the dean’s list. Wyant has maintained a 4.0 grade point average for top academic honors.
The dean’s list recognizes Morningside College students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.”