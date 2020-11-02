Tuesday, Nov. 3
Lions Club Election Day Drive-up Dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m. or until gone, at Oelwein VFW; pulled pork sandwich, lemon cabbage slaw, pumpkin dessert, free will donation.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
West Union Community Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m., Holy Name Church, 128 N. Walnut St.
Fun Night at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein, worship at 5:45, party 6:30-8 p.m., family fun - scavenger hunt, games, crafts, costume contest, candy, prizes. Everyone is welcome.
Friday, Nov. 6
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Free mammograms at MercyOne Oelwein, 1-7 p.m., Call 319-292-2225 to make appt.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Independence High School, make appointments at RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) .
Fayette County Conservation Board meeting, 7 p.m. at Wildwood Nature Center, Fayette.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Oelwein High School Veterans Day program in gym. Times and rules to be announced.
Oelwein Masonic Temple Building Association, annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. followed by the regular November meeting. All members of Hebron Lodge and Eastern Star are invited to attend. Please note the change in date.
Friday, Nov. 13
American Red Cross blood drive, 12-5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St., make appointments at RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13 - Saturday, Nov. 14
West Central School play, “Please Fund the Arts,” by senior Erin Hamlett. Times and distancing requirements to be announced.
Sunday, Nov. 15
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fairbank, organ rededication at 10 a.m. service, public invited.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
American Red Cross blood drive, 1-6 p.m. Fairbank UMC, 107 Second St. N., make appointments at RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Oelwein Public Library Virtual Storytime (new), 10 am. Watch for the GoToMeeting link on Facebook. Check out the library’s new YouTube channel for Online Story Time videos.
Friday, Nov. 20
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 23
Fayette Co. Substance Abuse Coalition, meets 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Office of Student Life, 2nd Floor of the Student Center, Upper Iowa University, Fayette. Everyone is welcome.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
Friday, Nov. 27
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Olde Tyme Christmas, 5-7 p.m. downtown Oelwein
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Holiday craft/vendor fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Buchanan Co. Fairgrounds 4-H Building, Independence, free admission. Vendors, print the registration form via this shortened link: https://rb.gy/p7d60m.
Friday, Dec. 11
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 14
West Central High School Choir will perform at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Seating in the auditorium will be marked off in pods of two. All performers and attendees must wear a mask.
Thursday, Dec. 17
West Central High School Band will perform on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.
Seating in the auditorium will be marked off in pods of two. All performers and attendees must wear a mask.
Friday, Dec. 18
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Oelwein High School vocal concert, times and social distancing measures to be announced.
