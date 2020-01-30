Thursday, Jan. 30
Pete Buttigieg town hall, at Heartland Acres, Independence. Doors open at 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Feb. 3
P.E.O., Chapter CL, meets 1 p.m. in the home of Mary Fick. Co-hosts are Linda Jensen and Frankie King. Program: President’s Letter and highlights of projects of International and Iowa Chapter P.E.O.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Democratic caucuses, 5:30 p.m. Oelwein Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 at Oelwein Middle School; Jefferson and Oran townships at Wings Park Elementary, persons must be in line by 7 p.m. to register; Tim O’Brien is the county chair.
Republican caucuses, 6:30 p.m. Oelwein Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, Jefferson and Oran townships, all at Oelwein High School; Kimberly Pont is the county chair.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
OARSPA will meet 10 a.m., at VibesUP, downtown Oelwein. Lunch at 11 a.m. at Delish.
Oelwein MacDowell Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the home of Dana Bostian. Program will be on card making. Hostesses are Edith Biddinger, Debbie Vogel and Dana Bostian. Please notify a hostess if unable to attend.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Veterans’ breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place.
Community Coffee, 2 p.m., Arlington Place.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Baked Fish.
Friday, Feb. 7
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne Medical Center, Oelwein. 1st floor conference room.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Pancakes for Larry, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Oelwein. Pancakes and sausage. Free will donation. This benefit will help the family of Larry Hosto, who recently passed away from colon cancer. Baked goods and silent auction items.
Monday, Feb. 10
Men’s Coffee, 10 a.m., Arlington Place.
The Sorority Sisters Valentine party, noon at Leo’s Italian Restaurant.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Ribs.
Friday, Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day party, 2 p.m., Arlington Place.
Friends of the Library Chocolate Fest, 4:30-7 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Feb. 17
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Community Coffee, 2 p.m., Arlington Place.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Pasta Bake.
Friday, Feb. 21
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Feb. 24
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, Feb. 28
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Tuesday, March 24
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Tuesday, April 28
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Friday, May 15
West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662