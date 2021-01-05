Wednesday, Jan. 6
LifeServe Community Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m. Holy Name Church, 128 N Walnut St., West Union. Donors must pre-register, schedule an appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Fayette County Conservation Board, meets at the Wildwood Nature Center at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 14
LifeServe Blood Center blood drive, noon to 5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
Sunday, Jan. 17
West Central After Prom Pork Loin Carry-Out Fundraiser, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or until gone, Maynard Community Hall. Stay in the car and enter the front of the community hall going south. A parent will have boxed meals ready. For in-town deliveries, text-message Amy Steinbronn on her cellphone, 319-350-6837.
Monday, Jan. 18
American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Independence
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Understanding Financial Aid, 6:30 p.m. webinar, on Zoom at tinyurl.com/yb49akmo. Oelwein High School Guidance Facebook link posted Dec. 22.
West Central/Starmont School Boards expects to conclude finalist interviews and select a superintendent, according to search firm’s timeline. (No time given.)
Friday, Jan. 22
American Red Cross blood drive, 1-5:30 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St. Appointments are preferred; call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Moonlit snowshoe at Ham Marsh, 1747 Indiana Ave., north of Independence, 6-7 p.m., $5 per person, preregister at www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “public events.”
Saturday, Feb. 20
Volga Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited banquet, Hawkeye Community Hall, 4:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. prime rib supper. Ticket ordering deadline is Feb. 13, online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com/events/banquets/
