Wednesday, Sept. 25
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Country Cottage Cafe, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Nutrition and Wellness Series, noon to 1 p.m., Oelwein Community Plaza. Topic: Exercise Your Independence.
Friday, Sept. 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Flu shots, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hawkeye Community Hall.
White Cane Days, for Oelwein Lions Club. Lions will be at KwikStar, Fareway and Casey’s. Supports programs for sight impaired.
Saturday, Sept. 28
“Owl at Home” musical performance, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library.
National Public Lands Day, 9 a.m. to noon. Osborne Nature Center.
Maynard High School class of 1951, 68th class reunion at noon at Country Cottage Cafe.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free will donation and carry outs available.
Public dance “Polka Club of Iowa Cedar Valley”, 1-5 p.m., Community Center — Dysart.
Monday, Sept. 30
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Flu shots, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Waucoma Community Center
Flu shots, 12:15-1:15 p.m., West Union Meal Site
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Oelwein MacDowell Club, 6:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Parish Center, Ron Luckeroth wood-carving program, co-hosts, Lynnette Rochford, Karen Farmer, Lynn Koch, Tammy Stasi.
Wednesday, Oct 2
Elgin/Clermont/Wadena communities’ blood drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Elgin Legion Hall, 308 Mill Ave. Sign up online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800.287.4903. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at PJ’s Bar & Grill (Viper Lanes), a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com.
Husky Booster Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein High School Library. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Flu shots, 10-11 a.m., Elgin Veterans Memorial.
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, 12 to 5 p.m., Oelwein Community Plaza
Friday, Oct. 4
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Rumours Tribute Show, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, Fleetwood Mac show, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Mommy/Son Hoedown, 5-6:30 p.m. Oelwein Plaza, $10 per adult woman, $5 per son, tickets at OCAD office or Studio 17.
Monday, Oct. 7
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
P.E.O. meeting, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Mary Ellen Brandt shares creative talents with program “Mostly Mittens.” Hostesses Betty Blunt and Mary Ann Gathman.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Ma & Pa’s Diner, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
Friday, Oct. 11
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Oct. 14
The Sorority Sisters, will meet at the home of Bonnie Elliott at 1 p.m.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Catholic Daughters Court St. Rita 321 meeting, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Social Hall, “Sew, Grow, Make or Bake Country Store and Silent Auction,” Linda Potter, Carolyn Olson hostesses.
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Clete & Connie’s, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
Flu shots, 11 a.m. to noon, St. Lucas Community Center.
Fall Dinner & Bazaar, 5 to 7 p.m., Strawberry Point Methodist Church, turkey dinner, 563-933-4746