Saturday, Jan. 18

Popcorn and Pop, 3 p.m., Fairbank Parkview Assisted Living. Tours and information.

Mayors for Pete, 4:45-5:45 p.m. at Generations Lounge, 29 S. Frederick Ave.

NEIA GOP fundraiser, 11 a.m. Mona’s Firepit, 1 West Charles St., lunch, entertainment, speakers.

Monday, Jan. 20

Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m., Independence Presbyterian Church.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.

Music Entertainment, 2:30 p.m., Fairbank Parkview Assisted Living.

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Ham Balls.

How To Pay for College Presentation, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein High School.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Oelwein Writer’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library.

Friday, Jan. 24

Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, Jan. 25

118th Annual Fairbank Fireman’s Dance, 6 p.m., American Legion in Fairbank. Happy Hour and Hors d’oeuvres followed by 2 live bands — Bar Flyz and Aaron Smith.

Monday, Jan. 27

Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Oelwein Area Historical Society meeting & Winter Party (weather-permitting) 6 p.m. potluck, board election and white elephant Bingo.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.

Friday, Jan. 31

Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Feb. 3

P.E.O., Chapter CL, meets 1 p.m. in the home of Mary Fick. Co-hosts are Linda Jensen and Frankie King. Program: President’s Letter and highlights of projects of International and Iowa Chapter P.E.O.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Oelwein MacDowell Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the home of Dana Bostian. Program will be on card making. Hostesses are Edith Biddinger, Debbie Vogel and Dana Bostian. Please notify a hostess if unable to attend.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Baked Fish.

Friday, Feb. 7

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Pancakes for Larry, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Oelwein. Pancakes and sausage. Free will donation to help the Hosto Family as Larry fights against Stage 4 colon cancer. Baked goods and silent auction items.

Monday, Feb. 10

The Sorority Sisters Valentine party, noon at Leo’s Italian Restaurant.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Ribs.

Friday, Feb. 14

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Feb. 17

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Pasta Bake.

Friday, Feb. 21

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Feb. 24

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.

Friday, Feb. 28

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Tuesday, March 10

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Tuesday, March 24

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.

Tuesday, April 28

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.

Saturday, May 2

Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Friday, May 15

West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.

