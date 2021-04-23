Saturday, April 24
Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington St., Lamont, garage/bake sale, 9 a.m. to noon., also scrap metal collection bin on site through May 1.
Oelwein High School Prom, “A Night in the Amazon,” Grand March at Williams Center, 7-8:30 p.m., Dance, OHS Gym, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Post Prom at OHS/Wellness Center, 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Monday, April 26
Oelwein FFA Chapter meeting, 3 p.m., High School Cafeteria.
Tuesday, April 27
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Wednesday, April 28
Thursday, April 29
Friday, April 30
4-H adventure trip registration due, www.extension.iastate.edu/fayette/4h. Trip is June 10, with registration fee of $30.
Oelwein American Legion soup and sandwich supper, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Dine-in or take-out, free will donation, broccoli cheese or chicken & wild rice soup, ham or turkey sandwich.
Saturday, May 1
Fontana Herb Society annual plant sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Fontana Nature Center, south of Hazleton, variety of locally grown plants reasonably priced, plus gardening advice from experts.
Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fairbank American Legion, admission is free will donation, all proceeds to Little Island Child Care Center.
Family-friendly May Day Celebration, 3:30 p.m., limestone shelter house at Echo Valley State Park. Short guided wildflower walk. Make an old-fashioned May Day basket. Reservations required. Free event. Email briangfcc@gmail.com or phone 563-426-5740 for a spot.
Fayette County TAKO antler shed hunt and other activities, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Echo Valley Park shelter, east of West Union. This is a free event for kids and parents/guardians.
Wapsie Valley Prom Grand March, 6 p.m. Dance 8-11 p.m at Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank. Post prom, 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. at high school.
Scrap metal collection bin, Grace UMC, 745 Washington St., Lamont, through today for people to bring their scrap metal for disposal.
Monday, May 3
Greenwood Cemetery semi-annual meeting, 6 p.m. Murphy Church, 3 miles west of Westgate. Anyone interested in preservation and upkeep of the cemetery is encouraged to attend.
Fairbank Citywide Garage Sales entries due. Stop by the Fairbank Library to fill one out.
Tuesday, May 4
MacDowell Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at the NE Iowa Dance Academy (2645 S. Frederick), for the meeting and program. Co-hostesses are Debbie Vogel, Carol Piper and Beth Kerr.
Wednesday, May 5
Oelwein Booster Club, 6:30 p.m., High School Library.
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., Junior-Senior High Auditorium.
Veridian Credit Union shredding service for sensitive documents, up to 25 pounds per member, during regular business hours. At the Oelwein branch, the service runs May 5-18. See veridiancu.org.
West Union Community Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m., Holy Name Church, 128 N Walnut St. Schedule appt at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903
Friday, May 7
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, May 8
Fairbank Citywide Garage Sales, starting at 8 a.m. Entries due May 3 at 5 p.m. Maps will be distributed to local businesses on Thursday.
Oelwein High School Vocal Pops Concert, 7 p.m. at Williams Center for the Arts.
Monday, May 10
Wapsie Valley Elementary concert night, 5 p.m., High School.
Starmont School Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m., often in School Media Center.
Oelwein High School Band Concert, 7-9 p.m., Oelwein High School Gym.
Tuesday, May 11
West Central Fine Arts Awards/Senior Awards and Scholarships, 6:30 p.m., Klinge Gym.
Starmont Awards Night, 7 p.m., Starmont High School Spectator Gym.
Wednesday, May 12
Oelwein Senior Awards Night, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts. (Also seniors’ last day.)
Thursday, May 13
Oelwein Middle School Play, “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Middle School (But Were Too Busy Being Stuffed in a Locker to Ask),” 7 p.m., Middle School Auditorium, 300 12th Ave. SE. There are no tickets that need to be purchased. Wear a mask, observe social distancing, and be prepared for other restrictions.
Friday, May 14
West Central Graduation, 7 p.m., Klinge Gym
Saturday, May 15
Post-Mother’s Day Wildflower Hike, along the Wapsipinicon River near Rowley, 9-10 a.m. Pre-registration required at www.buchanancountyparks.com, click on public events. Free.
Fayette County Master Gardeners plant sale, 8-11 a.m., Commercial Hall, Fayette County Fairgrounds.
Sunday, May 16
Wapsie Valley High School Graduation, 1 p.m., High School.
Starmont Commencement, 1 p.m., Starmont High School Spectator Gym.
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., High School Gym.
Monday, May 17
Wapsie Valley School Board, 6:30 p.m., High School Media Center.
Oelwein School Board, 7 p.m., usually in Administration Office.
Tuesday, May 18
Friday, May 21
Last Day of School, Oelwein and Wapsie Valley calendars.
Tuesday, May 25
Friday, May 28
Friday, June 4
Friday, June 11
Friday, June 18
Friday, June 25
Friday, July 2
Friday, July 9
Friday, July 16
Friday, July 23
Friday, July 30
