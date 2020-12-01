Wednesday, Dec. 2
LifeServe Blood Drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Elgin Legion Hall. Appointment required, call 800.287.4903 or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Holiday Walk, “Old Towne Osborne,” 6-8 p.m., Osborne Nature Center, 29862 Osborne Road/Highway 13, five miles south of Elkader. Hear from pioneer villagers about the holidays. Reservations required at 563-245-1516. Outdoor walks start every 20 minutes, last 30 minutes. Dress for the weather. Free family event, but a donation of bird feed such as thistle and black oil sunflower seeds is requested. Clayton County Conservation.
Friday, Dec. 4
Olde Tyme Christmas Fireworks, 7 p.m. downtown Oelwein, citizens must stay in their vehicles and view the fireworks from one of the downtown parking lots.
Canceled due to high COVID-19 spread: Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Canceled: Sumner Here Comes Christmas craft show set for this day.
Monday, Dec. 7
Canceled P.E.O. Chapter CL meeting at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Maynard.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
Thursday, Dec. 10
LifeServe Blood Drive, noon-5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza. Appointment required, call 800.287.4903 or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule.
Friday, Dec. 11
Canceled due to high COVID-19 spread: Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Holiday craft/vendor fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Buchanan Co. Fairgrounds 4-H Building, Independence, free admission. Vendors, print the registration form via this shortened link: https://rb.gy/p7d60m. Date changed from Dec. 5 due to governor’s proclamation.
Monday, Dec. 14
West Central High School Choir, 7 p.m., auditorium. Seating marked in pods of two with two attendees per student participant. Mask up. The concert will be live-streamed via the West Central Community Schools Facebook page for those not in attendance.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
Thursday, Dec. 17
West Central High School Band, 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Seating in the auditorium will be marked off in pods of two with two attendees per student participant. Mask up. The concert will be live-streamed via the West Central Community Schools Facebook page for those not in attendance.
Friday, Dec. 18
Canceled due to high COVID-19 spread: Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m. in High School gym, tentatively two guests per performer (if state proclamation good through Dec. 10 is continued). Mask up.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
