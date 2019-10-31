Thursday, Oct. 31
Arlington Place Trick and Treating, 5-6 p.m., safe and indoor trick-or-treating for kids.
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30-10:30 p.m., old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Lions Club HOOT for Halloween, 6-8 p.m. Coliseum, for Oelwein kids pre-K — 5th grade, free admission.
Halloween Movie Night, 7-9 p.m., Aurora Comet Center. Free to watch. Bring blankets/lawn chairs.
Friday, Nov. 1
Church Women United World Community Day, 9:30 a.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Oelwein.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Chili Supper and Raffle, 5:30-7 p.m., Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, Littleton.
Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2
Oelwein High School musical, “Mamma Mia!” 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Winterize Your Neighbor, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Christ United Presbyterian Church, 100 E. Charles St. Free giveaway of coats, warm blankets, bedding, sweaters, boots, mittens, hats.
Fall Festival, 5-7:30 p.m., Wadena Community Church, free will donation. Auction 8 p.m.
Wine & Dine Gala, 5:30 p.m. Oelwein Plaza, sponsored by Sacred Heart Parish and KCs, dinner $25, raffle, silent auction. Tickets at Community Bank, Sacred Heart Parish office, Delish at Decades.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Christmas in Maynard Community Choir begins rehearsals, 5 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church, and each Sunday through Dec. 8. Anyone who enjoys singing is welcome to join in the fun.
Monday, Nov. 4
Friends of MercyOne board noon luncheon, meeting in the First Floor Conference Room at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
P.E.O. Chapter CL meets 7 p.m., at Beth Kerr’s home, flower creations program with Jenn Callahan, Flowers On Main, co-hosts are Carol Piper and Beth Kerr.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
MacDowell Club will meet at the home of Sue Imoehl, 6:30 p.m. She will demonstrate fabric covered plates for the program. Other hostesses are Kris Rex and Julie Williams.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Arlington Place.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., pasta bake.
Friday, Nov. 8
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Nov. 11
The Sorority Sisters will meet at 1 p.m., at the home of Sharon Lorsung.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Tuesday Tourists meet at noon at Mona’s, discussion on women who influenced members’ lives.
The Fayette County Conservation Board will meet in regular session, at the Wildwood Nature Center beginning at 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
The Everly Brothers’ Experience, 7:30 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
NICC Amish Thanksgiving, 6 p.m., Plainview Country Store, Hazleton, call 319-283-3010 for information and reservations.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Thanksgiving Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Oelwein Senior Meal Site. Please make reservations two days prior by calling 283-5180.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Parent Share and Support’s 32nd Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., North Fayette Valley High School. Admission is free-will donation. Supports families in Fayette County.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Annual Bake Sale, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Front lobby of MercyOne Medical Center, Oelwein.
Friday, Dec. 6
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas in Maynard, 12:00 noon, presented by Community Choir, Maynard Community Hall
Monday, Dec. 16
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
