Oelwein Schools Registration, July 26-Aug. 6
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Cupcakes with Cops and Building Direction for Families, 4-5:30 p.m., in West Union at Lion’s Park on Slayton Street. Free to the public.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Baked meatballs, Peking sauce, brown rice, Japanese vegetable blend, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5373 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Cupcakes with Cops and Building Direction for Families, 4-5:30 p.m., Oelwein Wings Park (park), 209 Eighth Ave. NE, free to the public.
Friday, Aug. 6
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. BBQ rib patty, hamburger bun, oven roasted potatoes, coleslaw, peach cranberry crisp, milk. Reservations 319-283-5373 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Beau Timmerman, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, Aug. 7
Lamont Day. Live music, 8 p.m., Main Street. Bounce house and laser tag at City Park and bean bag tournament on Main Street, all 12-4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Aug. 9
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. BBQ chicken, macaroni and cheese, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk. Reservations 319-283-5373 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Oelwein Area Council of Churches backpack giveaway, 4-5:30 p.m. or until gone, Parkside School building, 301 Sixth Ave. SW. Park on the south side and stay in your car. Volunteers will bring you the backpacks. Made possible by donations from the Oelwein community, and by volunteers. Not a school event.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat roll, birthday cake, milk. Reservations 319-283-5373 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Mitchell Boevers and Jason Kayser, 6-8 p.m., Riverside Park, Fairbank (across from IC Church). Wapsie Valley alumni will be invited to play and sing along. Food truck onsite. Bring own chairs, coolers. Music in the Park series, sponsored by Fairbank Community Club.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Oelwein Fareway parking lot. Proceeds will go straight to the Oelwein Husky Athletic Boosters to benefit the Oelwein High School wrestling team. For $4 admission: a meal of hot dog, chips and bottled water; a tour of the car, their picture taken, a whistle, and a day of yard games such as giant Jenga, a chance to climb the National Guard mobile “rock” wall, and prizes. Face painting is planned. There will be ice cream. The main collaborators are Oelwein Fareway, Oelwein Police Department and OHS Wrestling, with many donors.
Bar Flyz music, at Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Plaza Park, Oelwein. Bar Flyz are a three-piece band that plays classic rock, classic country, new country and new rock. Members are Mitch Laue on guitar and vocals, Mico McDaniel on drums and vocals and Ryon Kilcher on bass and vocals.
Friday, Aug. 13
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Hamburger on a bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, tater gems, baked beans, applesauce, milk, ketchup and mustard. Reservations 319-283-5373 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Bruce Bearinger Band, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, Aug. 14
The Parent Share and Support Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament, 10 a.m., Hickory Grove Golf Course. The four-person best-shot will include 18 holes of golf, cart rental and lunch for $200 a team. There will be prizes. To enter, contact Kim Puls, 319-283-4917 or 563-608-1768.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Aug. 16
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Lasagna casserole, carrots, cauliflower, blondie bar, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5373 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Sloppy Joe on a bun, roasted sweet potatoes, California vegetable blend, pineapple tidbits, milk. Reservations 319-283-5373 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Music and Motors on Main, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring lawn chair(s).
Friday, Aug. 20
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh banana, milk. Reservations 319-283-5373 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
The Iowans, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic car/favorite vehicle free show, music, 50/50 drawing
Saturday, Aug. 21
Art in the Park, Founders’ Park, Elkader. Follow on Facebook, @ArtintheParkElkader.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Art in the Park, Founders’ Park, Elkader. Follow on Facebook, @ArtintheParkElkader.
Monday, Aug. 23
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Tuesday, Aug 24
Cupcakes with Cops and Building Direction for Families, 4-5:30 p.m., Independence at First Ward Park, 600 block Second St. NE. Free to the public.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Friday, Aug. 27
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Six Feet Band, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Aug. 29
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Aug. 30
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Friday, Sept. 3
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Rock Tide, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Sept. 5
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Sept. 6
No Oelwein Daily Register, Labor Day holiday
Oelwein Mealsite closed for Labor Day holiday
City and county government buildings closed for holiday
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Friday, Sept. 10
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Patsy and Plum Street Jam, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Sept. 12
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Sept. 13
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Music and Motors on Main, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring seating.
Friday, Sept. 17
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic car/favorite vehicle free show, music, 50/50 drawing
Bruce Bearinger Band, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Sept. 19
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Sept. 20
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Friday, Sept. 24
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Sept. 26
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Sept. 27
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Friday, Oct. 1
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
