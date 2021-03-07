Tuesday, March 9
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Friday, March 12
Oelwein American Legion fish fry, 4-6:30 p.m., drive-thru or dine-in, free will donation, fish, potato salad, coleslaw and hush puppies. For drive-thru, enter north driveway to east door.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, March 13
Bluebird House workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Osborne Nature Center, reservations required 245-1516 or www.claytoncountyconservation.org
Building Better Birders workshop, 1-3 p.m., Osborne Nature Center, reservations required 245-1516 or www.claytoncountyconservation.org
Tuesday, March 16
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Wednesday, March 17
Oelwein Head Start and Child Development registration, from 8-10 a.m. or 3-6 p.m. at the Oelwein Community Plaza. For more information or to apply, call NEICAC Family Services at 319-283-2510 or visit www.neicac.org.
Friday, March 19
Columbus Club, 2102 S. Frederick, fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m. or when fish gone, carry-out (283-1571) or dine-in; fish, French fries or baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, coffee, lemonade, $10.
Oelwein High School musical, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts (Eighth Avenue behind OHS). Mask up. Details subject to pandemic-related regulations.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, March 20
Fairbank American Legion, Casino night 7 p.m. Black jack and pepper tables, must be 21 to enter. Masks recommended, bar will be open.
Oelwein High School musical, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” 2 p.m. matinee, Williams Center for the Arts (Eighth Avenue behind OHS). Mask up. Details subject to pandemic-related regulations.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars Drive-up Scholarship Fundraising BBQ, noon-4 p.m., American Legion, 108 1st St. SW., pork loin, pulled chicken sandwich, cheesy potatoes, green beans for $15. All proceeds go to Dollars for Scholars.
Hazleton Fire and EMS drive-thru soup supper, 4:30-7:30 p.m., chili or chicken noodle soup, sandwich, bar and drink. Tickets are available at City Hall or Maynard Savings Bank-Hazleton for $7 in advance, $8 at the door.
The 35th Annual Fayette County Pheasants Forever Banquet is a drive-through this year, 4-7 p.m. at West Union Event Center, 10201 Harding Road, West Union. A prime rib dinner prepared by Jeff and Luann Alber will be packaged for carryout. All tickets already purchased last year include dinner. Pheasants Forever is still offering traditional favorites like the dinner gun raffle and is also planning an online auction. The FCPF online auction is at https://give.uplandfundraising.org/fayettecountypf and will end at 8 a.m. Sunday, March 21, the day after the banquet.
Sunday, March 21
St. Paul Lutheran Church, Maynard lasagna dinner, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from north side of church. Drive thru/carry outs only. Lasagna, lettuce salad, Italian bread, dessert for free will donation.
Tuesday, March 23
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Friday, March 26
Fish Fry, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Fairbank, curbside pickup only, $10
Oelwein American Legion fish fry, 4-6:30 p.m., drive-thru or dine-in, free will donation, fish, potato salad, coleslaw and hush puppies. For drive-thru, enter north driveway to east door.
Oelwein Public Library Friends Chocolate Fest drive-through pickup. Hours Friday are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pre-order through Friends of the Oelwein Library on Facebook or PayPal. Questions? FOLibrary@yahoo.com, 319-283-1515.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, March 27
Oelwein Public Library Friends, Chocolate Fest drive-through pickup. Hours Saturday are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-order through Friends of the Oelwein Library on Facebook or PayPal. Questions? FOLibrary@yahoo.com, 319-283-1515.
Tuesday, March 30
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Wednesday, March 31
The Oelwein Public Library Online Book Club, 10 a.m., discussion of “Catch and Kill” by Ronan Farrow. Books are available online with Bridges and Hoopla or by checkout at the library. For the link to the GoToMeeting event, or assistance, contact assistant librarian Deann Fox at dfox@oelwein.lib.ia.us with an email address, or watch the OPL Facebook page.
Friday, April 2
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, April 5
Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL meets 7 p.m., at Grace United Methodist Church.
Tuesday, April 6
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Friday, April 12
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Tuesday, April 13
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Friday, April 19
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Tuesday, April 20
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Friday, April 26
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Tuesday, April 27
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Tuesday, May 4
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Tuesday, May 11
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Tuesday, May 18
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Tuesday, May 25
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
