Thursday, Dec. 5
West Central Elementary winter concert “December Lights,” begins at 6:30 p.m. in Klinge Gym.
Friday, Dec. 6
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.
Olde Tyme Christmas, downtown Oelwein, 4-8 p.m.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Piano music, 4 p.m, Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Children’s Christmas Shoppe, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hazleton Legion Hall, kids shop for family presents.
Christmas Cookie Walk, 3-6 p.m., Oelwein Sacred Heart Church
Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m., local musicians, treats.
Open House with tours and caramel popcorn, 3-4 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Westgate Firemen’s Dance, 8 p.m. to midnight, Westgate Opera House, $5, music by Bar Flyz.
Holiday Chaos, 1 to 3 p.m., Upper Iowa Recreation Center, children of all ages welcome
Sunday, Dec. 8
Lovelights Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., registration lobby of MercyOne Medical Center, Oelwein.
Christmas Cookie Walk, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Oelwein Sacred Heart Church.
Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m., local musicians, treats.
Holiday Hoopla, Noon to 3 p.m., Otter Creek Animal Shelter, Santa, silent auction, refreshments, bake sale, kids crafts, visit the animals
Monday, Dec. 9
The Sorority Sisters meet for Christmas brunch, 9:30 a.m. at home of Barb Sanders.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Hawkeye Community Blood Drive, 2:30-5 p.m., Hawkeye Community Center.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Christmas entertainment and refreshments, 1:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., potato bar.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Oelwein VFW Post 1725 soup ‘n sandwich supper, 120 N. Frederick, 4:30-6 p.m.
LifeServe Blood Drive, noon-5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
Friday, Dec. 13
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Fairbank Youth Piano Recital, 6:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to noon, Fairbank Public Library.
Christmas in Westgate, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westgate Public Library, soup and sandwich luncheon, baked goods and crafts for sale, book sale.
CDA Christmas party, 10:30 a.m. Sacred Heart Social Hall. Members to bring side dish and two wrapped gifts valued at $2 each. Reservations to Nancy Kastli by Dec. 1.
The Memory Brothers, 7 to 10 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, $10 admission
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas in Maynard, noon, presented by Community Choir, Maynard Community Hall.
Monday, Dec. 16
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
“Winter with West Central” high school choir and band concert, 7 p.m. West Central Auditorium.
Oelwein Writer’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library, bring snack to share
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., soup and sandwich.
Christmas Party for residents and families, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Friday, Dec. 20
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Open House with tours, cookies and cocoa, 3-4 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Monday, Dec. 23
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Dec. 30
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Monday, Jan. 6
Chapter CL, P.E.O. meets 1 p.m., at Cindy Schrader home for Cabin Fever program, Sue Johnson co-host.
Wednesday, January 22
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Thursday, January 23
Oelwein Writer’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662