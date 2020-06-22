Monday, June 22
Fairbank City Council, 6 p.m.
Oelwein City Council, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 26
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
Aurora Fire Department fundraiser supper and DJ, 4-11 p.m., serving pork loin sandwich with sides, dessert and drink, 4-7 p.m., DJ 7-11 p.m. Curbside pickup available, 319-634-3660.
Kaiden Estling Memorial Ride and Cruise, 11 a.m. at West Central School. Please arrive at 10:30 a.m. to register. Fees are $10 per biker or driver, additional passengers $5 each. Stops will be at Tapt Out, West Union; Turkey River Saloon, Clermont; Barney’s, Wadena; Fat Boys, Hazleton; and Destination the Bank, Westgate. Meal by Back Pork BBQ. Entertainment by DJ D-Rail. Raffles and 50/50s.
Tuesday, June 30
Regular meeting of the Oelwein Area Historical Society, had been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Friday, July 3
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Trevor Rau music, 7 p.m., during a fish fry at Leroy’s, 320 Main St., in Aurora.
Saturday, July 4
Aurora Fourth of July celebration, 11 a.m., Aurora Park. Flag raising. Truck and tractor pull, call Dave Schweitzer, 319-934-3527. The parade begins at 1 p.m. with lineup at 12:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Call Jessi Opitz, 319-573-4601, for parade entry info. After the parade, there will be fun activities at Aurora Park.
Hard Tellin’ music, 9 p.m., during a fish fry at Leroy’s, 320 Main St., in Aurora.
Friday, July 10
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Friday, July 17
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Odd Rods and Community Car Cruise, 6 p.m. on, Oelwein. Join in along the route, which will be through downtown Oelwein from the V.F.W. at the north end of main street, to Sacred Heart Church.
Sunday, July 19
Sumner Lions Club 38th Annual Car Show, public voting, noon to 1:30 p.m., awards, 3 p.m. Vehicle registration for display is 9 a.m. to noon and costs $15. Site is the Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, 802 W. Sixth St in Sumner, so no smoking. To attend is free. Music and announcing by Gary Smith. Concessions from SFHS summer ball parents. For details call Dwight Wedemeier at 319-240-9000.
Friday, July 24
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Friday, July 31
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
