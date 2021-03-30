Thursday, April 1
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, noon-5 p.m. at Community Plaza, 25 West Charles. Appointments required. Schedule an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or 800-287-4903. Mask up.
Friday, April 2
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, April 4
3 Easter Sunday services at Antioch Christian Church, 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Free donuts and coffee. Reserve seating at www.lifeisforliving.org/easter
Monday, April 5
Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL meets 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church. Program will be by Kenna Meisgeier.
Tuesday, April 6
Oelwein MacDowell Club meets 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Church (no hostesses this month). Deacon Jim and Cheryl Patera will give the program "A Trip to the Holy Land." Masks required.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Friday, April 9
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering.
Wapsie Valley High School presents “The Wizard of Oz,” 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Advanced tickets required. Masks are required. For advanced tickets, visit wapsievalleyschools.com/301186_2.
West Central High School presents “Murder with Tomato Sauce,” 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Cost is $6 at the door. Please wear masks.
Saturday, April 10
Wapsie Valley High School presents “The Wizard of Oz,” 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Advanced tickets required. Masks are required. For advanced tickets, visit wapsievalleyschools.com/301186_2.
West Central High School presents “Murder with Tomato Sauce,” 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Cost is $6 at the door. Please wear masks.
Sunday, April 11
Wapsie Valley High School presents “The Wizard of Oz,” 3 p.m. in the auditorium. Advanced tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for students. Prices at the door are $1 more. Masks are required. For advanced tickets, visit wapsievalleyschools.com/301186_2.
Westgate Fire and Rescue Spring Breakfast, drive through, dine in or carry out, 7 a.m. to noon at station, 105 Jamison St. S., Westgate. Drive through breakfast of biscuits and gravy, hashbrowns, eggs, pancakes, sausage and cinnamon roll. Dine in/carry out, choice of sausage, bacon, hashbrowns, eggs, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, French toast, fruit, pudding, cinnamon rolls and assorted beverages. Free will donation.
Trails Unlimited Snowmobile Club ‘Drive-Thru Only’ Breakfast Fundraiser, 9 a.m. to noon, at Festina Community Center, pancakes, hand-made sausage patties, scrambled eggs for $7.
The Lima Church and Cemetery Association, spring meeting at 6 p.m. at the Lima Church. The agenda will be planning of activities for 2021.
Tuesday, April 13
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
State FFA Convention, April 18-20.
American Red Cross blood drive, 1 - 6 p.m., Church of Christ United, 534 W Madison, Winthrop.
Wednesday. April 14
Oelwein NICC RAMS Center “Learning to use your Cricut Machine” class, 6-8 p.m., $15. Instructor Elaine McGraw, register at nicc.edu/rams. Bring your Cricut if you have one.
Thursday, April 15
Oelwein Area Historical Society’s Drive-thru Soup & Pie Supper, 4:30-6:30 p.m., ham/bean or chicken noodle soup, cornbread, and cherry or pumpkin pie. $8
Friday, April 16
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
P.E.O. meeting, 2 p.m., at Oelwein Chamber office
Saturday, April 17
OCAD Recipe Collection: Treats, Streets & Avenues 2021 Spring Edition, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Begin recipe collection at OCAD office, 6 S. Frederick, traverse downtown businesses to sample and collect, building your own collection.
Monday, April 19
P.E.O., Chapter CL, will meet at the OCAD offices at 2 p.m. (Please note time change.) Deb Howard will talk about community activities and economic development issues during the time of Covid.
Tuesday, April 20
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Wednesday, April 21
Oelwein NICC Rams Center ‘Basic Calligraphy: The ancient art of beautiful writing’ class, 6-8 p.m., $15. Instructor Jeanne Stannard, register at nicc.edu/rams. Supply list will be provided upon registration.
Friday, April 26
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Tuesday, April 27
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Friday, April 30
4-H adventure trip registration due, www.extension.iastate.edu/fayette/4h. Trip is June 10, with registration fee of $30.
Saturday, May 1
Fontana Herb Society annual plant sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Fontana Nature Center, south of Hazleton, variety of locally grown plants reasonably priced, plus gardening advice from experts.
Tuesday, May 4
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Tuesday, May 11
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Tuesday, May 18
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Tuesday, May 25
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
