Wednesday, Sept. 2
LifeServe blood drive, Holy Name Catholic Church, 128 N. Walnut St., West Union, 12:30-6 p.m. Appointments and masks required. Lifeservebloodcenter.org or 800.287.4903 to make an appointment.
Friday, Sept. 4
The Bruce Bearinger Band, Bruce Bearinger and Clay Hallberg, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Bring your own blanket or chairs and socially distance or mask. No coolers; can preorder Iowa wines on their website.
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Jesup 23rd annual car-bike cruise, 2 p.m. Registration $5, judging 2-4 p.m. For more information call George Steinbron 319.240.2781.
Monday, Sept. 7
Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 8
LifeServe Blood Drive, Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St., 2:30-6 p.m. Appointment and mask required. Lifeservebloodcenter.org or 800.287.4903 to make an appointment.
Friday, Sept. 11
Beau Timmerman music, 5-8 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Bring your own blanket or chairs and socially distance or mask. No coolers; can preorder Iowa wines on their website.
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Fairbank City-wide Garage Sales, multiple sites around the town
Thursday, Sept. 17
LifeServe blood drive, Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St., 12-5 p.m. Appointment and mask required. Lifeservebloodcenter.org or 800.287.4903 to make an appointment.
Friday, Sept. 18
LifeServe blood drive, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 160 6th St. N., Maynard, 3-5:30 p.m. Appointment and mask required. Lifeservebloodcenter.org or 800.287.4903 to make an appointment.
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
