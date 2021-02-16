Wednesday, Feb. 17
Online story time, 10-10:30 a.m., Miss Katie will host on the Oelwein Public Library YouTube channel.
Friday, Feb. 19
Fairbank American Legion Fish Fry, 5-7 p.m., Main Street, drive-through in alley off Second Street behind Legion. Carry-out can be ordered in front of the Legion. Adults, $10, children $5.
Clermont Fire & Rescue drive-thru only fish fry, 4:30-8 p.m. 808 State St., fish, fries, corn, bun, tartar sauce, $10, no special orders.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Volga Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited banquet, Hawkeye Community Hall, 4:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. prime rib supper. Ticket ordering deadline is Feb. 13, online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com/events/banquets/
Monday, Feb. 22
The U-Build a Bat Box program, noon-4 p.m., Fontana Park Nature Center, 1883 125th St. Hazleton. Cost is $10 and includes all materials, a paper plan and a video of how to assemble the box. Find the event under Buchanan County Events at mycountyparks.com to register. To reschedule pickup if needed, call Michael Maas, 319-636-2617 or email mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Oelwein Cool Clovers 4-H Club, 4 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church basement. Still time to sign up by calling Extension Office, 563-425-3331.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Online Book Club discussion, 10-11 a.m., February’s book is “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn. Find a link on the Oelwein Public Library’s Facebook page to join the discussion. Contact Deann Fox at dfox@oelwein.lib.ia.us with any questions.
Friday, Feb. 26
St. Patrick Catholic Church Colesburg Fish Fry, 50/50 Raffle, carry out only — walk through Parish Center to pick up fish, 4-7 p.m., $12 for 4-piece cod dinner w/ parsley potatoes, corn, coleslaw, dinner roll and cake, $20 for 12 pieces of cod.
Antioch Christian Church free Movie Night, 531 8th Ave. NE, Oelwein, 6-8 p.m., showing Wall-E, free popcorn/beverage, masks required, social distancing applies, register due to space at lifeisforliving.org
Saturday, Feb. 27
Full Moon
Tuesday, March 2
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Friday, March 5
Fairbank Community Club Fish Fry at Fairbank American Legion, 4:30-7 p.m. Drive-through only. Pick up meals at back door. To do so, enter the alley from Second Street and head west toward the river. $10 per meal.
Tuesday, March 9
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Saturday, March 13
Bluebird House workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Osborne Nature Center, reservations required 245-1516 or www.claytoncountyconservation.org
Building Better Birders workshop, 1-3 p.m., Osborne Nature Center, reservations required 245-1516 or www.claytoncountyconservation.org
Tuesday, March 16
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Wednesday, March 17
Oelwein Head Start and Child Development registration, from 8-10 a.m. or 3-6 p.m. at the Oelwein Community Plaza. For more information or to apply, call NEICAC Family Services at 319-283-2510 or visit www.neicac.org.
Friday, March 19
Oelwein High School musical, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts (Eighth Avenue behind OHS). Mask up. Details subject to pandemic-related regulations.
Saturday, March 20
Oelwein High School musical, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” 2 p.m. matinee, Williams Center for the Arts (Eighth Avenue behind OHS). Mask up. Details subject to pandemic-related regulations.
The 35th Annual Fayette County Pheasants Forever Banquet is a drive-through this year, 4-7 p.m. at West Union Event Center, 10201 Harding Road, West Union. A prime rib dinner prepared by Jeff and Luann Alber will be packaged for carryout. All tickets already purchased last year include the dinner. Pheasants Forever is still offering traditional favorites like the dinner gun raffle and is also planning an online auction. The FCPF online auction is at https://give.uplandfundraising.org/fayettecountypf and will end at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 21, the day after the banquet.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars Drive-up Scholarship Fundraising BBQ, from noon-4 p.m. at the American Legion, 108 1st St. SW. Meal of pork loin, pulled chicken sandwich, cheesy potatoes and green beans for $15. All proceeds go to Dollars for Scholars.
Tuesday, March 23
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Tuesday, March 30
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Tuesday, April 6
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Tuesday, April 13
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Tuesday, April 20
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Tuesday, April 27
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Tuesday, May 4
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Tuesday, May 11
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Tuesday, May 18
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Tuesday, May 25
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
