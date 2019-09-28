Monday, Sept. 30
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Flu shots, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Waucoma Community Center.
Flu shots, 12:15-1:15 p.m., West Union Meal Site.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Oelwein MacDowell Club, 6:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Parish Center, Ron Luckeroth wood-carving program, co-hosts, Lynnette Rochford, Karen Farmer, Lynn Koch, Tammy Stasi.
Wednesday, Oct 2
Elgin/Clermont/Wadena communities’ blood drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Elgin Legion Hall, 308 Mill Ave. Sign up online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800.287.4903. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at PJ’s Bar & Grill (Viper Lanes), a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com.
Husky Booster Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein High School Library. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Flu shots, 10-11 a.m., Elgin Veterans Memorial.
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, 12-5 p.m., Oelwein Community Plaza.
Friday, Oct. 4
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Rumours Tribute Show, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, Fleetwood Mac show, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Mommy/Son Hoedown, 5-6:30 p.m. Oelwein Plaza, $10 per adult woman, $5 per son, tickets at OCAD office or Studio 17.
Monday, Oct. 7
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
P.E.O. meeting, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Mary Ellen Brandt shares creative talents with program “Mostly Mittens.” Hostesses Betty Blunt and Mary Ann Gathman.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Arlington Place staff offers free blood pressure screening 10-11 a.m. at the West Charles Office Plex, corner of Charles and Frederick.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Ma & Pa’s Diner, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
Friday, Oct. 11
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Arlington Place open house, 1-3 p.m., light refreshments, tours and more.
Monday, Oct. 14
The Sorority Sisters, will meet at the home of Bonnie Elliott at 1 p.m.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Catholic Daughters Court St. Rita 321 meeting, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Social Hall, “Sew, Grow, Make or Bake Country Store and Silent Auction,” Linda Potter, Carolyn Olson hostesses.
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Clete & Connie’s, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
Flu shots, 11 a.m. to noon, St. Lucas Community Center.
Fall Dinner & Bazaar, 5 to 7 p.m., Strawberry Point Methodist Church, turkey dinner, 563-933-4746
Friday, Oct. 18
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Oct 21
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Pizza Hut (voucher needed), a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Maynard Library, Learning at the Library series, 7 p.m. Iowa Country School Education: Are You As Smart As An Eighth Grader? presented by Carol Holtz. Everyone is welcome
Friday, Oct. 25
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Halloween Trivia, 6 p.m. social and 7 p.m. trivia, Oelwein Community Plaza, costume contest, registration deadline Oct. 21, call 319-283-1105 to register
Sunday, Oct. 27
Arlington Place open house, 1-3 p.m., light refreshments, tours and more.
Monday, Oct. 28
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Jo Jo’s Dairy Queen, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Arlington Place Trick and Treating, 5-7 p.m., safe and indoor trick-or-treating for kids.
Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2
Oelwein High School musical “Mamma Mia!”, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
The Everly Brothers’ Experience, 7:30 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
NICC Amish Thanksgiving, 6 p.m., Plainview Country Store, Hazleton, Call 319-283-3010 for information and reservations.
Friday, Dec. 6
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.
Monday, Dec. 16
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
