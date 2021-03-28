Tuesday, March 30
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Wednesday, March 31
The Oelwein Public Library Online Book Club, 10 a.m., discussion of “Catch and Kill” by Ronan Farrow. Books are available online with Bridges and Hoopla or by checkout at the library. For the link to the GoToMeeting event, or assistance, contact assistant librarian Deann Fox at dfox@oelwein.lib.ia.us with an email address, or watch the OPL Facebook page.
Thursday, April 1
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, noon-5 p.m. at Community Plaza, 25 West Charles. Appointments required. Schedule an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or 800-287-4903. Mask up.
Friday, April 2
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, April 5
Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL meets 7 p.m., at Grace United Methodist Church. Program will be by Kenna Meisgeier.
Tuesday, April 6
Oelwein MacDowell Club meets 6:30 p.m., in Sacred Heart Church (no hostesses this month). Deacon Jim and Cheryl Patera will give the program "A Trip to the Holy Land." Masks required.
Friday, April 9
Wapsie Valley High School presents “The Wizard of Oz,” 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Advanced tickets required. Masks are required. For advanced tickets, visit wapsievalleyschools.com/301186_2.
West Central High School presents “Murder with Tomato Sauce,” 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Cost is $6 at the door. Please wear masks.
Saturday, April 10
Wapsie Valley High School presents “The Wizard of Oz,” 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Advanced tickets required. Masks are required. For advanced tickets, visit wapsievalleyschools.com/301186_2.
West Central High School presents “Murder with Tomato Sauce,” 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Cost is $6 at the door. Please wear masks.
Sunday, April 11
Wapsie Valley High School presents “The Wizard of Oz,” 3 p.m. in the auditorium. Advanced tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for students. Prices at the door are $1 more. Masks are required. For advanced tickets, visit wapsievalleyschools.com/301186_2.
Westgate Fire and Rescue Spring Breakfast, drive through, dine in or carry out, 7 a.m. to noon at station, 105 Jamison St. S., Westgate. Drive though breakfast of biscuits and gravy, hashbrowns, eggs, pancakes, sausage and cinnamon roll. Dine in/carry out, choice of sausage, bacon, hashbrowns, eggs, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, French toast, fruit, pudding, cinnamon rolls and assorted beverages. Free will donation.
Trails Unlimited Snowmobile Club ‘Drive-Thru Only’ Breakfast Fundraiser, 9 a.m. to noon, at Festina Community Center, pancakes, hand-made sausage patties, scrambled eggs for $7.
Tuesday, April 13
State FFA Convention, April 18-20.
American Red Cross blood drive, 1 - 6 p.m., Church of Christ United, 534 W Madison, Winthrop.
Wednesday. April 14
Oelwein NICC RAMS Center “Learning to use your Cricut Machine’ class, 6-8 p.m., $15. Instructor Elaine McGraw, register at nicc.edu/rams. Bring your Cricut if you have one.
Thursday, April 15
Oelwein Area Historical Society’s Drive-thru Soup & Pie Supper, 4:30-6:30 p.m., ham/bean or chicken noodle soup, cornbread, and cherry or pumpkin pie. $8
Friday, April 19
Tuesday, April 20
Wednesday, April 21
Oelwein NICC Rams Center ‘Basic Calligraphy: The ancient art of beautiful writing’ class, 6-8 p.m., $15. Instructor Jeanne Stannard, register at nicc.edu/rams. Supply list will be provided upon registration.
Friday, April 26
Tuesday, April 27
Friday, April 30
4-H adventure trip registration due, www.extension.iastate.edu/fayette/4h. Trip is June 10, with registration fee of $30.
Tuesday, May 4
Tuesday, May 11
Tuesday, May 18
Tuesday, May 25
