Thursday, Dec. 24
Antioch Christian Church Christmas Eve services, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to ensure social distancing, 531 8th Ave. N.E. Face masks are required. Persons should reserve your seats at the service time you prefer by going to lifeisforliving.org/christmaseve. Childcare is provided (infants-pre-K) for the 4 and 6 p.m. services.
Christ United Presbyterian Church Christmas Eve services, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Register with number attending and preferred time, 283-1656. Only 30 allowed per service.
Grace United Methodist Church of Oelwein Christmas Eve services, 6:30 and 8 p.m. Persons must reserve seats for their preferred service time by calling the church, 319-283-3910 or email: gracechurch1@msn.com
Dec. 24-25
Oelwein Public Library closed for Christmas Eve and Day.
Oelwein City Hall closed Christmas Eve and Day.
Friday, Dec. 25
No Oelwein Daily Register published today
Monday, Dec. 28
U-Build a-Box-Chickadee winter roost, 12-4 p.m. pick up materials at Fontana Nature Center, and build bird habitat at home, $10 per box, includes materials, paper plan and how-to video.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Oelwein Public Library closes at 5:30 p.m. for New Year’s eve.
Friday, Jan. 1
No Oelwein Daily Register published today.
Oelwein City Hall closed for New Year’s Day.
New Year’s Hike, 10-11 a.m. at Cortright Wildlife Area, 1350 River Rd. Blvd., Independence. Masks are required. Pre-registration also required at www.buchanancountyparks.com
Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.