Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Thursday, Dec. 24

Antioch Christian Church Christmas Eve services, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to ensure social distancing, 531 8th Ave. N.E. Face masks are required. Persons should reserve your seats at the service time you prefer by going to lifeisforliving.org/christmaseve. Childcare is provided (infants-pre-K) for the 4 and 6 p.m. services.

Christ United Presbyterian Church Christmas Eve services, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Register with number attending and preferred time, 283-1656. Only 30 allowed per service.

Grace United Methodist Church of Oelwein Christmas Eve services, 6:30 and 8 p.m. Persons must reserve seats for their preferred service time by calling the church, 319-283-3910 or email: gracechurch1@msn.com

Dec. 24-25

Oelwein Public Library closed for Christmas Eve and Day.

Oelwein City Hall closed Christmas Eve and Day.

Friday, Dec. 25

No Oelwein Daily Register published today

Monday, Dec. 28

U-Build a-Box-Chickadee winter roost, 12-4 p.m. pick up materials at Fontana Nature Center, and build bird habitat at home, $10 per box, includes materials, paper plan and how-to video.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.

Thursday, Dec. 31

Oelwein Public Library closes at 5:30 p.m. for New Year’s eve.

Friday, Jan. 1

No Oelwein Daily Register published today.

Oelwein City Hall closed for New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Hike, 10-11 a.m. at Cortright Wildlife Area, 1350 River Rd. Blvd., Independence. Masks are required. Pre-registration also required at www.buchanancountyparks.com

Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.

Tags

Trending Food Videos