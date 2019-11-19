Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Reservation deadline is 10 a.m. today, for Oelwein Mealsite Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 21. Call 283-5180.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

NICC Amish Thanksgiving, 6 p.m., Plainview Country Store, Hazleton, call 319-283-3010 for information and reservations.

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., ham.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Thanksgiving Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Oelwein Senior Meal Site. Please make reservations two days prior by calling 283-5180.

Oelwein Community Blood Drive, 12-5 p.m., Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.

Friday, Nov. 22

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Parent Share and Support’s 32nd Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Fayette Valley High School. Admission is free-will donation. Supports families in Fayette County.

Monday, Nov. 25

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

The Sorority Sisters will meet at 1 p.m., at the home of Kaye Frazer.

Oelwein High School’s Junior Class bussing tables, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Oelwein Pizza Ranch, fundraiser for post prom.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Annual Bake Sale, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Front lobby of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.

Fayette County Legion and Auxiliary meeting will be 7 p.m., at the Wadena American Legion Post.

Oelwein Area Historical Society, 6 p.m., finger-foods lunch and meeting update on upcoming Christmas Open House. Evening activities conclude with “Thanksgiving Memories.”

Thursday, Nov. 28

Community Thanksgiving Dinner, noon, Hazleton Legion, free will offering, prizes. Bring a dish to share.

Friday, Nov. 29

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Dec. 2

Oelwein P.E.O. Christmas Celebration, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church.

Oelwein American Legion and Auxiliary meeting, 6 p.m., legion hall.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

OARSPA will meet at the Oelwein Pizza Ranch, 10 a.m.

Oelwein MacDowell Club members and guests will meet at 6 p.m. at Mona’s, for the annual Christmas party. Reservations should be made to Dorothy Gray by Monday, Nov. 25.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place, Oelwein. Free to veterans and active service members. RSVP to 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., chicken and biscuits.

LifeServe Blood Center, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Elgin Legion Hall

Friday, Dec. 6

Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.

Olde Tyme Christmas, downtown Oelwein, 4-8 p.m.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Christmas Cookie Walk, 3-6 p.m., Oelwein Sacred Heart Church

Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Lovelights Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., registration lobby of MercyOne Medical Center, Oelwein.

Christmas Cookie Walk, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Oelwein Sacred Heart Church.

Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., potato bar.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Oelwein Community Blood Drive, noon-5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles Sr.

Friday, Dec. 13

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to noon, Fairbank Public Library.

Christmas in Westgate, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westgate Public Library, soup and sandwich luncheon, baked goods and crafts for sale, book sale.

CDA Christmas party, 10:30 a.m. Sacred Heart Social Hall. Members to bring side dish and two wrapped gifts valued at $2 each. Reservations to Nancy Kastli by Dec. 1.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Christmas in Maynard, noon, presented by Community Choir, Maynard Community Hall.

Monday, Dec. 16

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., soup and sandwich.

Friday, Dec. 20

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Dec. 23

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Friday, Dec. 27

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Dec. 30

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, March 10

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Saturday, May 2

Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Sunday, May 17

Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.

