Saturday, July 13
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m. at Decades & Delish, downtown Oelwein, book signing with local author Tom Fick; Fireside Winery onsite.
Monday, July 15
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, July 17
OCAD’s Business after 5, hosted by Arlington Place, Oelwein.
Friday, July 19
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, July 22
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, July 23
Buchanan County Health Center blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m., BCHC Wellness Center
Thursday, July 25
Oelwein VFW BBQ, 4:30-6 p.m., hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, chips, cookies, ice cream and beverage, free will donation and carry outs available. 120 N. Frederick Ave.
Friday, July 26
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Oelwein Plaza.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, July 29
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
July 29 — Aug. 2
Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m. to noon, Stanley Union Church, 4 yrs old to 6th grade.
Tuesday, July 30
Oelwein Area Historical Society meeting, 6 p.m. at the museum, finger-food lunch, short business meeting, program: “Huskettes: Junior High Precision Dance Team,” by Mary Kay Miller and Patty (Franks) Linder, former Huskettes.
Monday, Aug. 5
P.E.O. Chapter CL meets at 7 p.m., home of Mary Jellings; co-hostesses Christina Holland and Karen Bouska; program “Basic First Aid” by Elaine VandeVorde
Thursday, Aug. 8
Party in the Park Summer Series, 5-8 p.m. at Plaza Park, downtown Oelwein. Fun, food vendors, beverage garden, live music, drawings, kids’ games.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m. at Decades & Delish, downtown Oelwein.
Monday, Aug. 12
Nature Kids at Fontana Park, 2 p.m. for ages 3-5. All about Crawdads. Pre-registration required.
Friday, Aug. 16
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Friday, Sept. 20
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
