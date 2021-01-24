Monday, Jan. 25
Build a Screech Owl Box, 12-4 p.m., Fontana Park Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. Each box costs $10 and includes all materials, a paper plan, and a video of how to assemble the box. Register at mycountyparks.com. If unable to pick up at the posted time, persons may set up a different time by calling 319-636-2617 or emailing mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Weekly Winter Walk and Wandering at 1 p.m., Buffalo Creek Area, 2862 220th St., Winthrop. Register at mycountyparks.com to be notified of location changes due to weather. Masks keep you warm.
Celebrate Recovery program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Church of Oelwein
Thursday, Jan. 28
Moonlit snowshoe at Ham Marsh, 1747 Indiana Ave., north of Independence, 6-7 p.m., $5 per person, preregister at www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “events.”
Monday, Feb. 1
Oelwein PEO Chapter CL will NOT meet because of COVID-19 concerns.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Weekly Winter Walk and Wandering, 1 p.m., at Guy Grover Timber and Tree Plantings. Meet at the parking lot, 2720 Nolen Ave., Rowley. Register at mycountyparks.com to be notified of location changes due to weather. Dress in layers. Masks keep you warm.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Weekly Winter Walk and Wandering, 1 p.m., at Cortright Wildlife Area. Meet at the parking lot by the pines, 1380 River Road Blvd., Independence. Register at mycountyparks.com to be notified of location changes due to weather.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Northeast Iowa Deer Camp, Wild Woods Event Center, Ossian, 4:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. prime rib supper. Ticket ordering deadline is Feb. 6, online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com/events/banquets/
Saturday, Feb. 20
Volga Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited banquet, Hawkeye Community Hall, 4:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. prime rib supper. Ticket ordering deadline is Feb. 13, online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com/events/banquets/
