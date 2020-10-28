Friday, Oct. 30
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Fat Boy's 3rd Annual Halloween Bash, 9 p.m., Fat Boy’s Saloon, 108 Main St. S., Hazleton. T.B.A.
Antioch Christian Church, Trunk or Treat from Six Feet from 6-8 p.m. Volunteers will need to decorate trunks, provide at least two bags of candy and have a candy delivery system in place. One can be provided, registration required at https://lifeisforliving.org/trunkortreat.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Dunkerton Fall Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dunkerton Community School.
Trick-or-treat hours set: Fayette, 2:30-4:30 p.m. (and 2-3 p.m. is a Halloween Walk-Around at Maple Crest Campus, 100 Bolger Dr., Fayette), Fairbank trick-or-treat will be 4-6 p.m., Readlyn 4-6 p.m., Maynard 4-7 p.m., Hazleton 5-7 p.m., Sumner, 5-8 p.m., and Jesup 6-8 p.m., all on Halloween night. Practice safe social distancing, six feet from treat-givers. Only accept wrapped treats. Follow CDC guidance.
Westgate and Oewlein did not set hours. Westgate encouraged treat-givers to turn on porch lights.
Oelwein Lions Club to host Virtual Halloween Costume Contest, via their Facebook page. Contest is open to kids 0-13 in the Oelwein community. Prizes for top 25 costumes.
Fairbank Scavenger Hunt at Legion, 8 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2
P.E.O. Chapter CL, will meet at First Baptist Church, 7 p.m., with a program by Karlee Smelder on “Community Action.”
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
West Union Community Blood Drive, 12:30 - 6 p.m., Holy Name Church, 128 N. Walnut St.
Fun Night at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein, worship at 5:45, party 6:30-8 p.m., family fun - scavenger hunt, games, crafts, costume contest, candy, prizes. Everyone is welcome.
Friday, Nov. 6
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Free mammograms at MercyOne Oelwein, 1-7 p.m., Call 319-292-2225 to make appt.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Independence High School, make appointments at RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
Fayette County Conservation Board meeting, 7 p.m. at Wildwood Nature Center, Fayette.
Friday, Nov. 13
American Red Cross blood drive, 12-5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St., make appointments at RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 15
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fairbank, organ rededication at 10 a.m. service, public invited.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
American Red Cross blood drive, 1-6 p.m. Fairbank UMC, 107 Second St. N., make appointments at RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
Friday, Nov. 20
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 23
Fayette Co. Substance Abuse Coalition, meets 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Office of Student Life, 2nd Floor of the Student Center, Upper Iowa University, Fayette. Everyone is welcome.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
Friday, Nov. 27
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Olde Tyme Christmas, 5-7 p.m. downtown Oelwein
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Holiday craft/vendor fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Buchanan Co. Fairgrounds 4-H Building, Independence, free admission. Vendors, print the registration form via this shortened link: https://rb.gy/p7d60m.
Friday, Dec. 11
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
