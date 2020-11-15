Tuesday, Nov. 17
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
American Red Cross blood drive, 1-6 p.m. Fairbank UMC, 107 Second St. N., make appointments at RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Oelwein Public Library Virtual Storytime (new), 10 am. Watch for the GoToMeeting link on Facebook. Check out the library’s new YouTube channel for Online Story Time videos.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., at Community Plaza.
Friday, Nov. 20
“Rustic Board Painting,” 6 p.m., Osborne Nature Center, 29862 Osborne Road/Highway 13, five miles south of Elkader. Limit nine participants. Reservations required, 563-245-1516 or at www.claytoncountyconservation.org.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Annual Motor Mill Bridge Lighting Event, 5 p.m., 23002 Grain Road, Elkader.
Monday, Nov. 23
Fayette Co. Substance Abuse Coalition, meets 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Office of Student Life, 2nd Floor of the Student Center, Upper Iowa University, Fayette. Everyone is welcome.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
Friday, Nov. 27
Canceled due to high COVID-19 spread: Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Annual Fayette County Fair Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Dance Pavillion on fairgrounds. Options: drive-thru, carry-out, dine-in. Proceeds will go toward a new fence along Highway 150.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Holiday Walk, “Old Towne Osborne,” 6-8 p.m., Osborne Nature Center, 29862 Osborne Road/Highway 13, five miles south of Elkader. Hear from pioneer villagers about the holidays. Reservations required at 563-245-1516. Outdoor walks start every 20 minutes, last 30 minutes. Dress for the weather. Free family event, but a donation of bird feed such as thistle and black oil sunflower seeds is requested. Clayton County Conservation.
Friday, Dec. 4
Olde Tyme Christmas, 5-7 p.m. downtown Oelwein
Canceled due to high COVID-19 spread: Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Holiday craft/vendor fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Buchanan Co. Fairgrounds 4-H Building, Independence, free admission. Vendors, print the registration form via this shortened link: https://rb.gy/p7d60m.
Monday, Dec. 7
P.E.O. Chapter CL meets at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Maynard, 7 p.m. program on scholarship applicant, Kenna, Christmas carols follow. Carpool from Zion Lutheran Church 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11
Canceled due to high COVID-19 spread: Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein.
Monday, Dec. 14
West Central High School Choir, 7 p.m., auditorium. Seating marked in pods of two. All performers and attendees must wear a mask.
Thursday, Dec. 17
West Central High School Band will perform on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Seating in the auditorium will be marked off in pods of two. All performers and attendees must wear a mask.
Friday, Dec. 18
Canceled due to high COVID-19 spread: Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Oelwein High School vocal concert, times and social distancing measures to be announced.
Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.