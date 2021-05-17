Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, May 20

Community blood drive, noon-5 p.m. Oelwein Plaza, 25 W. Charles St., sponsored by Friends of MercyOne Oelwein. Appointments required: text LIFESERVE to 999-777; call 800-287-4903; visit lifeservebloodcenter.org

Show and Shine Car Show featuring Trevor Rau, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring own lawn chairs.

Friday, May 21

Last Day of School, Oelwein and Wapsie Valley calendars.

Oelwein Farmer’s Market starts, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic vehicles, music, good times, no charge

Monday, May 24

The Sorority Sisters will meet at 1 p.m. at the home of Ellen Howard, Manchester.

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.

Tuesday, May 25

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.

Friday, May 28

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Monday, May 31

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.

Friday, June 4

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Monday, June 7

P.E.O., Chapter CL will meet 12:30 p.m., in Zion Church parking lot, and carpool to rural Hawkeye for a 1 p.m. tour of Country View Dairy, led by Bob Howard. Address for the tour is 15197 230th St. (Hwy 18), Hawkeye.

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.

Thursday, June 10

Oelwein Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m. Plaza Park, 13 W. Charles. Featuring Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50s music. Will announce 2020 Woman of the Year.

Friday, June 11

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.

Strawberry Days, live music 5-10 p.m. at Ball Diamonds, in Strawberry Point. Beau Timmerman music, 5-7 p.m. Strawberry Point Fire Department Barbecue Dinner, 5-8 p.m. Not Quite Brothers, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

American Legion, Oelwein, Morehouse & Johnson band, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Strawberry Days continues, Strawberry Point. 5k Walk/Run hosted by City Park and Rec, 8 a.m. Registration at Campbell Park. Little Mr. and Miss Strawberry crowning, 9 a.m., Ball Diamonds. 5k Fun Run, 10:45 a.m., line up at St. Mary Catholic Church. Hometown Heroes Parade lineup, 10 a.m. Parade, 11 a.m. Carnival games, mobile axe throwing, 12-6 p.m. at Ball Diamonds, Civic Center grounds. Free strawberries and ice cream, 1 p.m., Ball Diamond. Basketball shooting contest, 2 p.m., Civic Center. Third Offense music, 4-6 p.m. Ball Diamonds stage. Cody Hicks music, 7-10 p.m., Ball Diamonds stage.

Sunday, June 13

Strawberry Days concludes. Tractor and Truck Pull, 11 a.m., Campbell Park, Strawberry Point.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Monday, June 14

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.

Friday, June 18

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic vehicles, music, good times, no charge

Saturday, June 19

Hawkeye Fun Days, 8 p.m., Community Hall, 102 E Main St., Hawkeye.

Monday, June 21

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.

Thursday, June 24

Fairbank Island Days, 5 p.m., at Island Park. Music truck.

Friday, June 25

Fairbank Island Days. Not Quite Brothers music, 8 p.m., at Island Park, Fairbank.

Maynard Days in evening (June 25-26)

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Saturday, June 26

Fairbank Island Days. 10 a.m. Parade. Adam Doleac music, 8 p.m., at Island Park. See facebook.com/fairbankislanddays or fairbankislanddays.com.

Maynard Days, DJ in evening. (June 24-26)

St. Lucas Fun Day.

Monday, June 28

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.

Friday, July 2

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Sunday, July 4

Aurora 4th of July Celebration. Live music by Mike Johnson and Tim Moorehouse, from 6-9 p.m. Parade, 1 p.m. Line up at Methodist Church. Flag raising, tractor pull, 11 a.m. See facebook.com/AuroraComClub.

Monday, July 5

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.

Thursday, July 8

Oelwein Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Plaza Park, 13 W. Charles. Featuring Flatland Ridge music.

Friday, July 9

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Monday, July 12

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.

Wednesday, July 14

Bruce Bearinger Band, 6-8 p.m., Riverside Park Gazebo, Fairbank (across from IC Church). Food truck onsite. Bring own chairs, coolers. Music in the Park series, sponsored by Fairbank Community Club.

Friday, July 16

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic vehicles, music, good times, no charge

Monday, July 19

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.

Friday, July 23

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.

Saturday, July 24

Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.

Sunday, July 25

Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.

Monday, July 26

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.

Friday, July 30

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Monday, Aug. 2

Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Lamont Day. Live music, 8 p.m., Main Street. Bounce house and laser tag at City Park and bean bag tournament on Main Street, all 12-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Mitchell Boevers and Jason Kayser, 6-8 p.m., Riverside Park, Fairbank (across from IC Church). Wapsie Valley alumni will be invited to play and sing along. Food truck onsite. Bring own chairs, coolers. Music in the Park series, sponsored by Fairbank Community Club.

Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.

