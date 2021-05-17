Thursday, May 20
Community blood drive, noon-5 p.m. Oelwein Plaza, 25 W. Charles St., sponsored by Friends of MercyOne Oelwein. Appointments required: text LIFESERVE to 999-777; call 800-287-4903; visit lifeservebloodcenter.org
Show and Shine Car Show featuring Trevor Rau, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring own lawn chairs.
Friday, May 21
Last Day of School, Oelwein and Wapsie Valley calendars.
Oelwein Farmer’s Market starts, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic vehicles, music, good times, no charge
Monday, May 24
The Sorority Sisters will meet at 1 p.m. at the home of Ellen Howard, Manchester.
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Tuesday, May 25
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Friday, May 28
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, May 31
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Friday, June 4
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, June 7
P.E.O., Chapter CL will meet 12:30 p.m., in Zion Church parking lot, and carpool to rural Hawkeye for a 1 p.m. tour of Country View Dairy, led by Bob Howard. Address for the tour is 15197 230th St. (Hwy 18), Hawkeye.
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Thursday, June 10
Oelwein Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m. Plaza Park, 13 W. Charles. Featuring Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50s music. Will announce 2020 Woman of the Year.
Friday, June 11
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Strawberry Days, live music 5-10 p.m. at Ball Diamonds, in Strawberry Point. Beau Timmerman music, 5-7 p.m. Strawberry Point Fire Department Barbecue Dinner, 5-8 p.m. Not Quite Brothers, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
American Legion, Oelwein, Morehouse & Johnson band, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Strawberry Days continues, Strawberry Point. 5k Walk/Run hosted by City Park and Rec, 8 a.m. Registration at Campbell Park. Little Mr. and Miss Strawberry crowning, 9 a.m., Ball Diamonds. 5k Fun Run, 10:45 a.m., line up at St. Mary Catholic Church. Hometown Heroes Parade lineup, 10 a.m. Parade, 11 a.m. Carnival games, mobile axe throwing, 12-6 p.m. at Ball Diamonds, Civic Center grounds. Free strawberries and ice cream, 1 p.m., Ball Diamond. Basketball shooting contest, 2 p.m., Civic Center. Third Offense music, 4-6 p.m. Ball Diamonds stage. Cody Hicks music, 7-10 p.m., Ball Diamonds stage.
Sunday, June 13
Strawberry Days concludes. Tractor and Truck Pull, 11 a.m., Campbell Park, Strawberry Point.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, June 14
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Friday, June 18
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic vehicles, music, good times, no charge
Saturday, June 19
Hawkeye Fun Days, 8 p.m., Community Hall, 102 E Main St., Hawkeye.
Monday, June 21
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Thursday, June 24
Fairbank Island Days, 5 p.m., at Island Park. Music truck.
Friday, June 25
Fairbank Island Days. Not Quite Brothers music, 8 p.m., at Island Park, Fairbank.
Maynard Days in evening (June 25-26)
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, June 26
Fairbank Island Days. 10 a.m. Parade. Adam Doleac music, 8 p.m., at Island Park. See facebook.com/fairbankislanddays or fairbankislanddays.com.
Maynard Days, DJ in evening. (June 24-26)
St. Lucas Fun Day.
Monday, June 28
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Friday, July 2
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, July 4
Aurora 4th of July Celebration. Live music by Mike Johnson and Tim Moorehouse, from 6-9 p.m. Parade, 1 p.m. Line up at Methodist Church. Flag raising, tractor pull, 11 a.m. See facebook.com/AuroraComClub.
Monday, July 5
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Thursday, July 8
Oelwein Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Plaza Park, 13 W. Charles. Featuring Flatland Ridge music.
Friday, July 9
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, July 12
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Wednesday, July 14
Bruce Bearinger Band, 6-8 p.m., Riverside Park Gazebo, Fairbank (across from IC Church). Food truck onsite. Bring own chairs, coolers. Music in the Park series, sponsored by Fairbank Community Club.
Friday, July 16
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic vehicles, music, good times, no charge
Monday, July 19
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Friday, July 23
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.
Saturday, July 24
Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.
Sunday, July 25
Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.
Monday, July 26
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Friday, July 30
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, Aug. 2
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Lamont Day. Live music, 8 p.m., Main Street. Bounce house and laser tag at City Park and bean bag tournament on Main Street, all 12-4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Mitchell Boevers and Jason Kayser, 6-8 p.m., Riverside Park, Fairbank (across from IC Church). Wapsie Valley alumni will be invited to play and sing along. Food truck onsite. Bring own chairs, coolers. Music in the Park series, sponsored by Fairbank Community Club.
Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.